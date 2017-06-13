HAAF hosts summer camp for Army JROTC cadets

Over 200 Army JROTC cadets are participating in adventure training through a summer camp this week on Hunter Army Airfield.

The cadets are from 15 local high schools. Each cadet gains hands-on military experience through an obstacle course. The course includes a repelling wall, rope bridge and more.

"Some of our objectives are really to have fun but to be challenged with their leadership skills in an unfamiliar environment,” said Senior Army Instructor Col. Steve Renshaw.

"I love these types of opportunities that JROTC provides, you know this is a great way for young kids to stay out of the streets, provides leadership especially if you are in sports,” said Savannah High School JROTC Cadet Christopher King.

The summer camp becomes more of a competition towards the end of the week once the cadets have had lots of practice.

