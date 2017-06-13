Good News: Summer Service

Most students count down the days until the start of summer and the end of responsibility., but for one group of junior high school students visiting Savannah this week, the hard work began when school ended.

The Mission Serve mission trip spread good work around Savannah this week. Twelve million people travel to Savannah every year to play, but this summer, 160 came to work.

"Basically, we're just fixing the roof, taking off the shingles, taking off everything else and then just reapplying it," said Dayton Grote, who is participating in the Mission Serve mission trip.

The group working in the Cloverdale Community is also applying their faith to their projects during the week-long mission trip to Savannah. The teenagers are here through Mission Serve, staying at Hope Church in Ardsley Park. They're doing work for local homeowners who are unable to do it themselves.

"Putting new roofs on some houses, painting some houses, and doing some ministry work putting on some backyard Bible classes, vacation Bible classes. The city picks out the houses they're going to be working for the week. The city provides the materials, the students provide the labor, and the church provides the facility and atmosphere to allow them to do this type of project," said Jon Tillman, Lead Pastor, Life Church.

The projects allow the students to take more from a week of work than how they might spend their summer otherwise.

"It's been hot and sweaty, but it's been a lot of fun. It's very rewarding. All the homeowners are really sweet," said Halie Duncan, also participating in the mission trip.

"To spend their summer doing something of this nature is a great example to other young people that there's a bigger purpose to life. I can do something that really matters," said Kris Kurger, Mission Serve Group Leader.

"Just being able to come here and spread the gospel and do good work, you can't compare that with anything...only your heart," said Adam Meyer, another mission trip participant.

The students will get to spend some time enjoying Savannah later in the week, but the reason for coming is what they can get done for others while they're here.

"They're a really cool group of students. They could be out at the beach or they could be on vacation, but instead, they gave up a week of their summer to come here because they believe in sharing God's love with other people,"

"Just the gratitude they'll have walking away saying. 'you know what, I did something for somebody else.' There's a job that comes with that," said Pastor Tillman.

Life Church has hosted groups from Mission Serve for the last four summers. They'll have a second group coming to town and staying at the church in July.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.