Lowcountry lifeguards voice concerns following Fripp Island drowning

An Ohio community is in mourning Tuesday evening after a high school student died on Fripp Island while on a basketball trip.

Eric Clark, 16, was swimming with friends when he was caught in an undertow. We caught up with some lifeguards on Hilton Head Island to learn more about the dangers for beachgoers this summer.

The good news on Hilton Head is that the risk of rip currents isn’t as high as other areas, but it’s still an issue. Shore Beach Services is warning against this along with other common problems they encounter over the summer. The operations manager says they’ve only had a few emergency responses so far this tourist season, including a person who swam out too far and another who found themselves going underwater. That’s why on Hilton Head, they're encouraging swimmers to stay in waist deep water and avoid it altogether if you’re not a strong swimmer.

If conditions on the water get too severe for swimmers, Shore Beach Services will fly a yellow caution flag warning swimmers of the potential dangers, but the operations manager says even though the potential for rip currents is there, they aren't one of their major concerns.

“We always deal with a lot of medical issues like heat exhaustion. So far this year, it’s been pretty mild, but last year when we had 60 days of temperatures in the 90s, we had a lot of heat exhaustion where people don’t think to drink water and they don’t think to eat, so that definitely falls into play over the summer," said Operations Manager Mike Wagner, with Hilton Head Shore Beach Services.

Lifeguards are reiterating the basic tips to follow in case you do find yourself caught in a rip current. Swim parallel to the shore until you're out of the current, then head back to the beach. If you can't swim, stay calm and try to float. The current will probably kick you out anyway. The worst thing you can do is try and swim against it.

