Hilton Head Town Council discussing raising fees, taxes

The Hilton Head Town Council met Tuesday evening to discuss a number of items on the agenda and depending on what they decide, it could mean more money out of your pocket.

The town is required by law to have a public hearing on the budget, so residents will get to hear firsthand what town council has been working on during the budget workshops and special sessions over the past few months. After the hearing, town council will take up the budget document as a whole for its first reading. There are a few ordinances we want to tell you about that could affect you, including the proposal to raise taxes and to raise some town fees that deal with business licenses, and the cost of ambulance services.

The town manager explained how Hurricane Matthew depleted the town’s reserve money, but by law, the town can introduce an override millage which can only be used for emergency response. A majority of council has to be on board with the decision and it has to have a set expiration date.

“Our proposal at this point in the worst case is five mills for five years. We are hopeful that between FEMA, state, and county assistance, that it won’t be that much or for that long. We’re going in this first year with the full five mills," said Town Manager, Steve Riley, Hilton Head Island.

Right now, the town has a millage rate around 22.2. Each mill is equivalent to about $4 per a hundred thousand dollars of your house value. They’re also looking to raise business license fees and ambulance service fees by 15 percent.

