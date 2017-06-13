Bryan Co. Commission to discuss county's growth

Bryan County Commission is meeting and learning more about a comprehensive plan that will move development forward over the next decade.

A big part of that is growth and making sure the infrastructure is supported as the community gets bigger. Bryan County is rapidly growing, seeing the population jump by 20,000 residents since 2015.

To avoid what they are calling “density shock”, the Bryan County Commission is continuing a collaborative effort with the City of Richmond Hill to make sure areas are zoned responsibly for neighborhoods and multi-unit family homes.

In the commission chambers Tuesday night, the commission will learn not only about the planning of neighborhoods, but also goals for roadway projects and public safety.

Population density putting a strain on county resources is one topic recently sparking an online petition.

One thing the commission chairman pointed out is, people need to understand is the divisions between the county-controlled areas and the city.

We'll have more on the presentation ahead on THE News at 11 p.m.

