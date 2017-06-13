Cinnamon Bear opens new location at Twelve Oaks Shopping Center

The Cinnamon Bear opened its fifth location Tuesday.

You may recognize the store by its two locations in downtown Savannah or the one on Hilton Head.

The newest location is at Twelve Oaks Shopping Center, near Publix and Pier 1 Imports.

There was a ribbon cutting Tuesday afternoon, followed by a celebration and shopping!

Cinnamon Bear Stores is family-owned and it's served the Southeast for more than 20 years. Its other location is on Amelia Island.

Co-owner Michael Snaid said the opening showcased his family's long road to success.

"Two young children, we subsequently had a child born in the United States. She was here at the ribbon cutting. And we felt that the best opportunity for them would be to grow up in this wonderful country and we decided to come and live here and it's been a wonderful ride, not always easy,” said Snaid.

To celebrate the grand opening, the Cinnamon Bear is donating a percentage of June sales to the Marne Community and Spouses' Club of Fort Stewart/Hunter Army Airfield.

