Wreck closes westbound lanes of Islands Expy near Causton Harbour Drive

CHATHAM CO., GA

Westbound lanes of Islands Expressway are closed near Causton Harbour Drive due to a two-vehicle wreck with injuries.

According to the Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department, one person sustained serious injuries.

Please seek an alternate route. 

