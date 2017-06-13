Wreck closes westbound lanes of Islands Expy near Causton Harbour Drive

Westbound lanes of Islands Expressway are closed near Causton Harbour Drive due to a two-vehicle wreck with injuries.
According to the Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department, one person sustained serious injuries.
Please seek an alternate route.
