Reward increases in search for 2 inmates accused in fatal shooting of corrections officers. | We've got the latest on Daybreak.

A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.

The corrections officers killed have been identified as 42 year-old Christopher Monica and 58 year-old Curtis Billue. Monica had worked for the facility for nearly eight years after being hired in October of 2009. Billue was nearing his 10th anniversary with the facility after being hired in July of 2007.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has increased the reward to $70,000 for information leading to their capture.

READ MORE