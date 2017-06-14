Airport officials offer tips to avoid delays during busy summer travel season

The summer is here and that means many are doing a lot of traveling.

Airport officials say they have seen an increase in vacation and business flights. They say on Memorial Day alone, they saw a 16-percent increase in travel.

Planning ahead and packing properly can facilitate the screening process and ease your travel experience at the airport. Knowing what you can pack in your carry-on and checked baggage before arriving at the airport will save you a lot of time.

Even if an item is generally permitted, it may be subject to additional screening or not allowed through the checkpoint if it triggers an alarm during the screening process, appears to have been tampered with, or poses other security concerns.

"Most of the time it's what people just don't realize that they can't carry through or they forget things are in their bag. If you don't fly that often, then you might have something left in a carry-on bag from a car trip. You have to check your bags very carefully and make sure you don't have any items not allowed through the checkpoint,” says Lori Lynah, Director of Marketing, Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.

For a complete TSA list of what you can and cannot bring with you on your flight, click here.

