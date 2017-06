All of the northbound lanes of Highway 17 at Live Oak Subdivision in Richmond Hill are back open after a wreck.

It happened around 7 a.m. between a pickup truck and a utility truck. An officer at the scene says the male pickup truck driver was taken to an area hospital to be checked out for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Hwy 17 traffic was backed up all the way to I-95 for about an hour. The crash has since been cleared and all lanes are back open to traffic.

Richmond Hill Police, Fire, and Bryan County Emergency Services all responded.

