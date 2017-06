One of the northbound lanes of Highway 17 at Live Oak Subdivision in Richmond Hill is currently down to one lane due to a wreck.

It happened around 7 a.m. between a pickup truck and a utility truck. An officer at the scene says the male pickup truck driver was taken to an area hospital to be checked out for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Hwy 17 traffic is backed up all the way to I-95. Delays can be expected. However, officials say the crash should be cleared soon.

Richmond Hill Police, Fire, and Bryan County Emergency Services all responded.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.