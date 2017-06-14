Politicians issue statements on shooting in Alexandria, VA

Politicians from the Savannah, GA area have issued statements and comments on the shooting in Alexandria, VA. U.S. House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise was one of five people shot and injured on a baseball field early Wednesday morning.

Rep. Buddy Carter issued the following comment on Twitter:

Rep. Mark Sanford issued the following statement on his website:

“My prayers are with Congressman Steve Scalise and others who were injured this morning at the congressional baseball game practice. Thank you to all who have reached out to us with their concerns. My staff and I were not there. The U.S. Capitol Police deserve praise for their courage this morning. They likely prevented more injuries, and that commitment is laudable in the extreme. South Carolina knows all too well the sacrifice that the men and women of the Capitol Police make to serve and protect Congress. Indeed, we mourned for Jacob “J.J.” Chestnut of Myrtle Beach back in 1998 when he and another officer were killed protecting then-Majority Whip Tom DeLay.”

Sen. Johnny Isakson issued the following statement:

“Steve Scalise is a great friend, and I am praying for him, our Capitol Police officers, the staff members and all those involved in today’s terrible attack. I hope that all Americans will join me in condemning this senseless act of violence against innocent lives. Thank you to the U.S. Capitol Police, our first responders and all who rushed to aid the victims.”

Rep. Tom Graves issued the following comment on Twitter:

President Donald Trump issued the following statement:

The Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected.

Vice President Mike Pence issued this comment on Twitter after learning of the shooting:

