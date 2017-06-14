Politicians issue statements on shooting in Alexandria, VA

The man who shot several people at a Congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, outside of Washington, D.C. is from Belleville, Illinois.More >>
The man who shot several people at a Congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, outside of Washington, D.C. is from Belleville, Illinois.More >>
Politicians from the Savannah, GA area have issued statements and comments on the shooting in Alexandria, VA.More >>
Politicians from the Savannah, GA area have issued statements and comments on the shooting in Alexandria, VA.More >>
Savannah City leaders met Tuesday to discuss the Berkshire Advisors Study. This comes after a very heated discussion on the study last week at the Chatham County Courthouse.More >>
Savannah City leaders met Tuesday to discuss the Berkshire Advisors Study. This comes after a very heated discussion on the study last week at the Chatham County Courthouse.More >>
All of the northbound lanes of Highway 17 at Live Oak Subdivision in Richmond Hill are back open after a two-vehicle wreck Wednesday morning.More >>
All of the northbound lanes of Highway 17 at Live Oak Subdivision in Richmond Hill are back open after a two-vehicle wreck Wednesday morning.More >>
The westbound lanes of Islands Expressway are back open near Causton Harbour Drive after a two-vehicle wreck with injuries Tuesday night.More >>
The westbound lanes of Islands Expressway are back open near Causton Harbour Drive after a two-vehicle wreck with injuries Tuesday night.More >>