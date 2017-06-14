Most Wanted- June 14, 2017

Garden City police still need your help finding two armed Robbers who stormed the MLK Lottery store on Highway 21 last Friday afternoon, one aiming a pistol at the clerk while the other took the cash register.

Both wore masks. They then got away in a silver four-door sedan, possibly a Nissan or Chevy Malibu or Impala.

Teresa Harrelson is wanted on a Superior Court pick-up order. She is 39 years old, 5’2” and weighs 138 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. She has previously been arrested on multiple drug charges including possession of crack cocaine and prescription pain medicine, as well as multiple motor vehicle violations.

Darryl Price is wanted on a Superior Court pick-up order. He is 33 years old, 6’1” and weighing 226 pounds. He has previously been charged with more than two dozen counts of forgery in the first degree and one count of abuse of an elderly or disabled person.

If you have information about these suspects or any crime, call police or CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. You don't have to leave your name and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.