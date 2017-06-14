Man indicted on murder charges in Glynn County

A man was indicted by a grand jury of the Superior Court of Glynn County Wednesday on a plethora of charges.

Glynn County Police say John William Rosevelt was indicted for malice murder, aggravated assault, felony murder, concealing the death of another, tampering with evidence, two counts of making a false statement, and terroristic threats.

Officials say the search continues for the body of Linda Mansfield who was reported missing on May 23 from 103 Mackay Drive. The investigation is being led by Investigator Jeff Williams of the Criminal Investigations Division. If you have any information, please call 912.554.7812.

