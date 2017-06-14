Quarterly Golden Broom Award presented to Byrd Cookie Company

The Savannah Development and Renewal Authority presented the quarterly Golden Broom Award to Byrd Cookie Company on Wednesday morning.

The award recognizes businesses and organizations in the greater downtown Savannah area for their ongoing contribution to beautifying the community, keeping their properties clean, well-maintained and litter-free.

The Golden Broom Award is sponsored by the Downtown Neighborhood Association of Savannah.

"A big part of it was that we felt like Bryd deserved it at this point, if not much sooner. They're also just a great steward for the community. They have multiple locations. They are really investing in our community by having those locations and by making those locations so good for people to come visit,” said Katherine Williams, program coordinator for the Savannah Development and Renewal Authority.

The SDRA board of directors reviews nominations made by community members and selects a winner each quarter.

