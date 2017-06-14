Jasper County impacted by SC Governor's veto of school transportation bill

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster vetoed the bill that would designate millions of dollars for school transportation.

For districts like Beaufort and Jasper counties, there’s a great need for reliable transportation to and from school. In SC, the state owns and maintains the buses, and the districts hire and supervise drivers and design bus routes.

Jasper County has 33 drivers for the routes that cover students from the district's two campuses, but the district says they're actually experiencing a bus driver shortage and would need an additional five drivers to run the 39 buses they have.

They've been doubling up on routes to compensate for the shortage, but more routes on a single bus means more miles and quicker wear and tear. With Governor McMaster's veto of that bill, it could cause an impact.

“It will impact local school districts. We’re currently operating buses in excess of 25 years of age with more than 500,000 miles in some cases. With that, it’s going to delay our replacement of new buses and getting old buses off the roads, so we will continue to experience in this state a high level of mechanical issues and breakdowns because of the aging fleet," said Darryl Owens, Chief of Operations, Jasper County Schools.

That funding was $20 million and part of an almost $30 million plan that would have purchased and leased more than 400 buses.

