Shots fired after road rage incident on Pooler Parkway

Road rage is leading to extreme danger for drivers. On Wednesday morning, an angry driver fired shots into a truck on Pooler Parkway.

Pooler Police Chief Mark Revenue says the road rage has got to stop. He provided four police reports, all road rage incidents happening in Pooler over the past week.

Things became much scarier Wednesday morning when shots were fired at the busy intersection of Pooler Parkway at Park Avenue.

The man driving the truck being shot at was not hurt. Pooler PD told WTOC the shooting began after a possible tailgating issue and allegedly the man whose car was shot up had thrown his drink toward someone else's car.

The person in the other car, who fired their gun, got away. Police say they were last seen in a gray Toyota Prius.

"We interview all the drivers and it is a finger pointing thing. ‘Oh, they cut me off. Oh, they flipped me off.’ It does not matter when two people engage in this aggressive driving. There is going to be consequences whether it is violence or arrests or both,” Chief Revenue said.

The chief went on to say everyone needs to chill and give themselves more time to get where they are going.

