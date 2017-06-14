Hometown Hero: Heart Cents

Joseph Nyberg is a little boy who likes to sing, likes to write stories, and loved his grandfather.

When heart disease took Joseph's grandfather this year, the seven-year-old looked for ways to ease other families' pain. He created a brand new meaning to the term "Heart Cents."

To a seven-year-old, pennies still hold value. What this seven-year-old did with pennies will take hold of your heart. Joseph understood that his grandfather had a good heart that had just gone bad.

"He was very generous with us and very nice,"

Even at his young age, he appreciated the effect a loved one's heart condition could have on families, and he wanted to help.

"When he was super sick, Joseph said one day on the way home that he wanted to help people with broken hearts like his Papa,"

"Then I came up with Heart Cents, where we collected pennies and dollars to give to the heart hospital,"

Joseph placed collection buckets at several places in Savannah and Richmond Hill for a month and was shocked to have raised more than $200 for St. Joseph's heart patients.

Vernice Racket, Executive Director of St. Joseph's Foundations, had an even bigger surprise from the family of a heart patient who had heard about what Joseph was doing.

"They were so moved by what you did to raise the Heart Cents that they have agreed to match the money you raised. So, we are actually going to be able to totally have $422. They're going to match what you did, Joseph,"

The money raised will help cover incidental costs such as transportation and co-pays for St. Joseph's heart patients.

"He really understands what giving is at a young age. He wanted to do something for his ill Papa and to inspire others, and this has indeed inspired others,"

Now, this WTOC Hometown Hero is inspired to keep raising money.

"I think it's really nice,"

He's been very excited and he wants to keep the bucket up year round so we can give more money next year - and continue to honor his grandfather.

Wednesday afternoon, after we left St. Joseph's Hospial, another family saw the check Joseph was presenting, heard his story, and made an anonymous donation - adding $250 to bring Joseph's total to $672 and 14 Heart Cents.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.