Jasper Co. School District preparing for new bell schedule

Jasper County students are preparing to be on a new bell schedule.

The school board made that decision after numerous town halls and public hearings concerning the current schedule.

Students have been getting out of school at the same exact time, creating problems for faculty and parents. That's because Jasper County has two campuses. One that houses elementary students and middle schoolers. The other houses elementary students and high schoolers.

The need to look at the current bell schedule was raised after public input identified some key problems.

“Children being on buses too long, having to make double routes, children having to wait on buses because of the double routes. And the teachers before and after school many times would have to be on duties with these young people because of where they lived, they were having to wait for that second ride to go home,” said Jasper County School District Superintendent Donald Andrews.

So, teachers will have more time for planning but the schedule change will also help the district save money by freeing up some buses.

"It's a win-win for us and a win-win for the state because it would potentially take five buses off the road, older buses off the road. Also, it will be a benefit to the district by not having to find drivers for those bus runs,” said Jasper County School District Chief of Operations, Darryl Owens.

These changes will go into effect this fall.

Elementary students will be in school from 7:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Middle and high schoolers will start at 8:30 a.m. get out at 3:45 p.m.

