Statesboro PD arrests 3 after armed robbery at El Sombrero

Statesboro Police made multiple arrests following an armed robbery at the El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant on Northside Drive East, Tuesday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Officers began searching for suspects based on descriptions provided by the victim and witnesses. The Bulloch County Sheriff's Office K9 Tracking Team assisted in the search.

Officers with Georgia Southern University Public Safety Department stopped a vehicle matching the provided description and found items that were taken from the victim. Statesboro Police responded and continued the investigation. The suspects were arrested without incident and transported to the Bulloch County Jail to await further court action. Nineteen-year-old Curt Miller of Statesboro, 18-year-old Timothy Dunigan of Statesboro, and and 26-year-old Jeffrey Pinkston of Milledgeville are all facing armed robbery charges.

The Statesboro Police Department thanks assisting agencies for their help with the investigation.

