Donation given by Savannah Quarters to Tiny Home Project for Homeless Veterans

The SUMMERFEST festival was held Saturday to benefit the Tiny House Project for homeless veterans.

Something small can be a big change for homeless veterans in Savannah.

The Tiny Home Project received another boost on Wednesday.

The size of the check is almost as big as a Tiny Home, in fact, the $7,000 given by Savannah Quarters will cover the cost to build one Tiny Home for a homeless veteran in Savannah.

“This is all about the charity. It's all about being able to give back and support a veteran and be connected to the community,” said Gerrit Albert, with Coastal South LStar Ventures.

Tiny houses being built for homeless veterans in Savannah will provide enough space for a bed, bathroom and a kitchen with air conditioning and heat.

“There are quite a few homeless in Savannah, and veterans need a place to stay. We are providing them that, that's the beginning of our aim,” said Patrick Geoghegan, treasurer with the Chatham-Savannah Homeless Authority.

The site for the construction has been cleared on Wheaton Street with plans to build 72 homes.

“I hope that this is something that will continue so everyone has a place to call their own. They need help we are there to help them,” Geoghegan said.

A community of tiny homes to build something bigger to better serve those who have served us.

The problem with getting the community going, as always, is money.

The Chatham-Savannah Homeless Authority is still looking for business partners, private and public donors, to help those who have already given so much.

