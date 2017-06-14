Good News: Furniture for Ronald McDonald House

La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries in Pooler dropped off brand new furniture to the Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire, Wednesday afternoon.

Sofas, love seats, and a comfortable reclining chair will help relieve some of the stress felt by the families of critically sick children who stay at the Ronald McDonald House.

La-Z-Boy is a national sponsor of Ronald McDonald House Charities in the U.S. and Canada, and Wednesday's gift will benefit hundreds of families staying at the house in Savannah every year.

"It's just amazing. When your families come back from being at the hospital all day, our goal is to make it a home away from home for them. So, they sit down, have a little respite, and are able to sit down in something that is as comfortable as this. We've been taking care of families for 30 years. La-Z-Boy has been partnering with us just as long and doing the same thing for this community; taking care of families; so it's a great partnership," said Bill Sorochak, Executive Director, Ronald McDonald House.

The kindness of La-Z-Boy's donation was paid forward a couple of times already when the Ronald McDonald House donated the furniture they had to Park Place Outreach - and Park Place donated their furniture to another local charity.

