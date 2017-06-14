No active shooter at Candler Hospital, police dealing with disor - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

No active shooter at Candler Hospital, police dealing with disorderly person

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department says there is no active shooter at Candler Hospital.

According to the police, officers are dealing with a disorderly person but the issue is not a threat to the public. 

Police reiterated that no shots have been fired. 

