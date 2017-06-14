Public hearing to be held on SCCPSS millage rate

A public hearing will be held Wednesday night giving residents a second chance to offer their thoughts on the current millage rate for the Savannah-Chatham County Public School District.

A district spokesperson tells us the 11 a.m. meeting was pretty uneventful. No one from the public showed up, but this next meeting is being held at a better time of day so they expect to see some folks there.

The current rate, though the same as last year's, 12.631 mil, hasn't changed since 2015. For the millage rate recommended for the school district's budget, here is the cost of monthly taxes for a homeowner based on 16.631 mils for a house valued at $150,000 in Chatham County: 80.38 per month, $964.60 for the year. If your tax does go up, a district spokeswoman we spoke to has the explanation.

"We are not raising taxes. We are required to advertise it by state law as a tax increase, but our millage rate is staying flat. If a homeowner is paying more, they are paying more because their property valuation has increased," said SCCPSS Spokeswoman, Sheila Blanco.

A third meeting will be held next week before the school board votes to officially adopt the rate.

