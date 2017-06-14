Hilton Head Hospital holds cereal drive

Staff members at Hilton Head Hospital are making sure residents have access to the most important meal of the day - breakfast.

For the past few years, the hospital has held a cereal drive, and believe it or not, cereal is one of the least donated items at a food bank. It was the food of choice for this particular drive because of its life span and healthy ingredients.

Over the years, the hospital has partnered with the Lowcountry Food Bank and Bluffton Self Help. The day was all about Sandalwood Community Food Bank.

"We know many children in our community start every day at school with a free or reduced meal, and it's a great program, but in the summer, that program is not available," said Jeremy Clark, CEO, Hilton Head Hospital.

"Our mission is to nourish the mind, body, and spirit of those who have hunger, and hunger hurts, and if you go to school with an empty tummy, you can't read and learn so well," said Dr. Nannette Pierson, Founder, Sandalwood Community Food Bank.

The hospital collected 1,178 boxes of cereal, which equals more than 14,000 servings.

