First African Baptist Church receives historical marker

A historical marker dedication was held Wednesday for the First African Baptist Church in Savannah.

Local leaders, church leaders and community members gathered at the church on Montgomery Street for the ceremony.

The First African Baptist Church was organized in 1773 under the leadership of Reverend George Leile.

"Being able to read that history and see it taking place and being able to actually come in and tour the building, that's an extra added factor to it. It's a great experience for visitors and residents alike,” said Georgia Historical Society Outreach Coordinator Elyse Butler.

Reverend Thurmond Tillman currently serves as the 17th pastor of the church.

For more information on tours or worship, please click here.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.