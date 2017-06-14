Johnnie Ganem’s celebrates 75 years in business

Very few family businesses can boast of three quarters of a century in business, but that's exactly what Johnnie Ganem's did Wednesday as it celebrated the 75th birthday of the oldest spirits store in Savannah.

From their location on Habersham Street, Ganem's became synonymous with old Savannah. Serving their famous garbage steak and hosting weddings, inaugurations and celebrity fundraisers.

Johnnie Ganem passed away in 1972, but his bride Louise is still a part of the operation which the family continues to operate the way Johnnie Ganem would have wanted.

“Basically did what dad and mom taught us: give good service, treat people right and they'll keep coming back and 75 years, we've proved it,” said Paul Ganem, now the owner of Johnnie Ganem’s.

Ganem's original location was a block away at the corner of Price and Gaston and opened in 1942.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.