Chatham County budget workshop continues; public hearings set for Thursday

Chatham County Board of Commissioners will hold public hearings regarding the county's 2018 fiscal budget.

Residents could be facing an increase in property taxes if the commission gets its way.

The county manager has said that a millage rate increase by 1.6 mills would be the worst-case scenario. That's because of the county's involvement with the Metro police merger over the past two years and upcoming increases in police costs.

Chatham County Board of Commissioners announced its intention to increase the property taxes it will impose this year by 2.74 percentage over the rollback millage rate for General Maintenance and Operations taxes, and increase the property taxes it will impose this year by 40.99 percentage over the rollback millage rate for Special Service District taxes, and 72.46 percentage over the rollback millage rate for Chatham Area Transit Authority.

An increase of 0.6 Mills is part of the recommended budget concerning Metro Police services for the 2018 fiscal year.

Officials are hoping to have the budget ready because they want to have it prepared for the millage levy public hearing on June 23.

The hearings are open to the public. The first one will be Thursday at 9:30 a.m., and the second one will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Chatham County Commissioners Room.

The start of the fiscal year is July 1.

