Beaufort County holding unclaimed property event

The Beaufort County Treasurer's Office is holding an unclaimed property event on Thursday, June 15.

Officials will be able to help citizens find unclaimed property like savings or checking accounts, stocks, uncashed dividends or payroll checks, and refunds. Beaufort County’s most common forms of unclaimed funds are uncashed checks.

The Unclaimed Property event will begin at 10 a.m. at the Bluffton Public Library, located at 120 Palmetto Way, Bluffton, SC 29910.

For more information and to make an appointment, click here or call 843-255-2600.

