Savannah Fire to hold open house at several stations

Savannah Fire will be holding open houses to give the community the opportunity to meet with firefighters.

The open houses will be held June 19-22 from 6 to 8 p.m. Only certain fire stations will be open to the public depending on the day.

The following is a list of participating fire stations:

Also, Savannah Fire will also be conducting Mayday drills on Thursday, June 15. The drills will give the media an opportunity to see how they train. The drills are in conjunction with Stand down for Safety Week 2017.

