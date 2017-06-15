Former Savannah High assistant principal to appear in court on sexual assault charge

The assistant principal at Savannah High School is under fire after allegations were made about a student-involved incident.

Savannah High School's assistant principal that was arrested and charged for reportedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old student has now bonded out of jail.

Former Savannah High assistant principal accused of sexual assault released on bond

Savannah High School's assistant principal will not be working for the school district next year.

A former Savannah High School assistant principal accused of sexual assault is schedule to appear in court on Thursday, June 15.

Marvin Johnson is set to have a preliminary hearing at the Chatham County Courthouse at 2 p.m.

Johnson is charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old male student back in January. He is currently out of jail on a $5,000 bond.

