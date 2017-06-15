Former Savannah High assistant principal to appear in court on s - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Former Savannah High assistant principal to appear in court on sexual assault charge

Marvin Johnson (Source: SCMPD) Marvin Johnson (Source: SCMPD)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

A former Savannah High School assistant principal accused of sexual assault is schedule to appear in court on Thursday, June 15.

Marvin Johnson is set to have a preliminary hearing at the Chatham County Courthouse at 2 p.m.

Johnson is charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old male student back in January. He is currently out of jail on a $5,000 bond.

