New feature film set to film in Savannah seeks extras

A new feature film set to film in Savannah is looking for extras.

The Peanut Butter Falcon starring Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson, and two-time Academy Award nominee Bruce Dern, is seeking paid extras to work one and/or multiple days in Savannah.

They are looking for adults and a few children of all ethnicities, ages and types to play doctors, nurses, water park patrons, and backyard wrestling fans.

Filming is scheduled to take place June 17 through Aug. 2 in the Savannah area. All positions are paid ($64/8 HR regular rate and $140/12 HR featured and stand ins).

To submit your information, Please email your name, phone number, height, city where you live, general availability, and 2 recent photos of yourself to thecastingoffice.savannah@gmail.com. Photos do not need to be professional but should not be in black and white or have a filter. Your face should be clearly visible and the photo should reflect your current look, hairstyle, etc.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.