A wreck Thursday morning on the Broad River Bridge injured one person and causes heavy traffic delays.

The Burton Fire District says their crews were dispatched to a report of a motor-vehicle crash on the Broad River Bridge. They say a passenger vehicle collided with a tractor towing a commercial mower.

The female driver was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries.

Traffic on the Broad River Bridge was delayed for about an hour while emergency crews worked the crash. The wreck has since been cleared and all lanes are back open to traffic.

