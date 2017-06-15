Metro arrests man on conspiracy charges in connection to Jan. attempted armed robbery

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police have arrested a man in connection to a January attempted armed robbery on Savannah's Southside.

Police arrested 26-year-old Victor Natson Wednesday on a charge of conspiracy to interfere with interstate commerce by robbery after the attempted armed robbery of two Brink's security guards. Officers say Natson, who worked at Brink's prior to the incident, was identified as an additional suspect during a continued investigation into the case.

On Jan. 30, two armed men tried to rob and hijack the guards in an armored truck, which was parked at Bob's Storage. During the incident, one of the guards shot both suspects, who then got away. Both 32-year-old Gregory Plair and 21-year-old Joshua Scott were arrested soon after and are facing charges of aggravated assault with intent to rob, criminal attempt at hijacking a motor vehicle, and criminal attempt at armed robbery.

