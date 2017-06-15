Former Second African Baptist Church pastor to be sentenced in church embezzlement, fraud case

Former Savannah minister, Reverend Corey MeGill Brown will be sentenced on Friday after he pleaded guilty to a single count of fraud after being indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of embezzling money from his church over nearly a 10-year period.

Brown initially pleaded not guilty to the charges but changed his plea in December of 2016.

Brown was pastor of the Second African Baptist Church on Houston Street, between the years of 1999 and 2014.

The indictment came down after more than two years of investigation, which started when one member asked the church for a statement of all his tithing over the last year. The church could not provide it. That's when the board realized a second account had been set up at the church's bank; an account named "Roman's 12."

Federal investigators said Rev. Brown was diverting the tithings of dozens of sick and shut-in members directly into that account, for his own personal use.

His sentencing memo has been embedded below:

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.