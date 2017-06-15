Burton Fire District responds to second wreck in one day

Burton firefighters are investigating after a wreck took place on Trask Parkway at the intersection of Poppy Hill Road just after 10:00 Thursday morning.

Firefighters arrived to find the two-vehicle crash between a passenger vehicle and a pickup truck with the pickup truck coming to rest on the side of the road. They assisted two occupants who suffered what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. They were both transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

Traffic was delayed on Trask Parkway was delayed for over an hour while emergency crews assisted the injured and removed roadway debris.

The Burton Fire District says this is the second motor vehicle accident so far on Thursday, with the first taking place only an hour and a half before, around 8:30 a.m. on the Broad River Bridge. That wreck resulted in the driver being treated and transported to the hospital with injuries.

