Jasper Co. Sheriff's Office searching for escaped GA convicts after unconfirmed sighting

According to a post on its Facebook page on Thursday afternoon, the Jasper County Sheriff's Office is searching for the escaped Georgia convicts in the Switzerland area.More >>
Two officers with the state Department of Corrections were treated at the scene of a prison riot at Trenton Correctional Institute in Edgefield County.More >>
Phil Mickelson has withdrawn from the U.S. Open, realizing there was no chance to get from his daughter's high school graduation in California to make his tee time in Wisconsin.More >>
Burton firefighters are investigating after a wreck took place on Trask Parkway at the intersection of Poppy Hill Road just after 10:00 Thursday morning.More >>
The Effingham County Sheriff's Office is out in Effingham County executing search warrants on Lanier White Circle in Springfield.More >>
