Jasper Co. Sheriff's Office searching for escaped GA convicts after unconfirmed sighting

The search for two Georgia inmates accused of killing two guards and escaping from a prison bus is expanding as it stretches into a third day.

According to a post on its Facebook page on Thursday afternoon, the Jasper County Sheriff's Office is searching for the escaped Georgia convicts in the Switzerland area.

The report stated that they were both wearing camouflage pants and black shirts.

The sighting is unconfirmed at this time, but deputies are in the area. The two men are wanted after they allegedly overpowered and killed two correctional officers while being transported. They then escaped the transport and carjacked a passerby. Evidence then suggests the pair broke into a home in Madison, GA.

The reward for their capture has been posted at $130,000. The men should be considered armed and dangerous and if you see them, please do not engage them, rather call 911 immediately.

Multiple agencies are in the area in an attempt to confirm or dispel the sighting.

