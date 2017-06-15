Consider This: Good News- 6/15/17

It’s been a week with lots of good news stories and we start with a story that takes a back seat to no one.

La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries in Pooler dropped off brand new furniture to the Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire earlier this week.

Sofas, love seats, and a comfortable reclining chair will help relieve some of the stress felt by the families of critically sick children who stay at the Ronald McDonald House. La-Z-Boy is a national sponsor of Ronald McDonald House Charities in the U.S. and Canada, and this week’s gift will benefit hundreds of families staying at the house in Savannah every year.

Very few family businesses can boast of three-quarters of a century in business, but that's exactly what Johnnie Ganem's did this week as it celebrated the 75th birthday as the oldest spirits store in Savannah.

From their location on Habersham Street, Ganem's became synonymous with old Savannah. Serving their famous garbage steak and hosting weddings, inaugurations and celebrity fundraisers.

Johnnie Ganem passed away in 1972, but his bride Louise is still a part of the operation which the family continues to operate under the same principles established when it first opened in 1942.

And finally, a story involving our own Dawn Baker, who continues to give back to the community through her Dawn's Daughter Leadership Academy.

The academy teaches young ladies how to be leaders in their schools and communities, and discovering lessons they'll carry with them for the rest of their lives.

This is the second year for Dawn’s week-long camp for girls - with twice as many participants this year as there were last.

We congratulate and thank Dawn, and her mom Lula, for this commitment to bettering the lives of our youth.

