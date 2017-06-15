Chatham County leaders working on 2018 budget

The second budget hearing for the public in Chatham County will be held Thursday evening.

County leaders have already called 2018 a "lean year" financially. A hike in your property taxes is expected. Worse case scenario, there will be a 1.6 mill increase.

The budget has to be completely finished by July 1. County leaders hope to have it prepared for the millage rate hearings next week. Police services, specifically how much the county owes the city for those services, is the main reason for the expected tax hike. We've covered the Berkshire Study extensively. It clearly said the county is not and has not been paying enough for police services. The city and department have been pretty accepting of the findings. The county is less agreeable about it. They feel some of the funding formulas were flawed. How much to pay in the future will factor pretty largely into next year's budget. Those negotiations aren't likely to end soon.

"Our board said, 'We've got a lot of questions.' So now is the time to begin negotiations and to look at a contract. Now, it's not going to happen by July 1. There's no way," said Chatham County Manager Lee Smith.

The main question is, can the budget and millage rate issues be handled before the county agrees on how much to pay for Metro services? Simply put, they will both have to be done before the county and city agree on a price for police.

