Hinesville native named to Carolina League All-Star team

Hinesville standout Richard Lovelady has been named to the Carolina League All-Star team.

Lovelady, a relief pitcher for the Wilmington Blue Rock in the Kansas City Royals organization, will represent the Northern Division with five of his Blue Rock teammates.

From a release:

The bullpen has been a strong suit all season long for the Rocks and they have two of the best late-inning arms in the league with Lovelady and Marte. A hard-throwing southpaw, Lovelady has been simply dominant out of the bullpen, primarily pitching in the late innings of the ballgame in majority of his appearances. The Kennesaw State product has an impressive strike out to walk ratio with 30 strikeouts to just two walks. He has a sterling 1.44 ERA in 25 innings of work while holding opponents to a .198 contact clip. In addition, he paces the team with his five saves.

"He has been dominant. The knock on Lovelady was if he was able to compose himself to consistently throw strikes. This year, that has never been an issue. He trusts his fastball, mixes in a little breaking ball and changeup and he just continues to pound the strike zone," Quirk said. "I don't want to say he surprised anybody because everyone knows what his stuff is. It was a matter of being able to contain it and use it in the zone and he has done that."

