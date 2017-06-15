Bone marrow, blood donor drive held for teen battling cancer for second time

Cancer can strike anyone at any time.

Dylan Moore, 15, of Richmond Hill is battling cancer for the second time. He already went through this fight when he was 10.

The cancer went into remission, but five years later it's back with a vengeance.

He is undergoing chemotherapy, but this time, it looks like a bone marrow transplant is needed. The problem is finding a match.

The community is rallying around "Team Dylan" by hosting a blood and bone marrow registry drive this Saturday.

"I'm hopeful that a lot of people come out because the more people we have, we can try to find a better match for me or someone else,” Moore said.

The bone marrow and blood donor event is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ed Young Center in Port Wentworth on Turnberry Street.

