First graduates of Memorial Health’s Primary Care Accelerated Track Program

Memorial Health's Primary Care Accelerated Track Program celebrated the first residency graduates on Thursday.

Normally, medical school is four years long. With this “accelerated” program, students can finish in three years while going into a family medicine or internal medicine residency and committing to primary care after graduation.

Memorial teamed up with Mercer University for the program, specifically to address Georgia's physician shortage.

"Normally, the fourth year of medical school is spent for people to do elective rotations to kind of help solidify what they want to go into. Kind of visit other residency programs. But we already knew where we were going to residence, we already knew what we wanted to do, so it cuts out that time,” said Dr. Mary Keith, a Primary Care Accelerated Track program graduate.

Georgia ranked 45th out of 50 states for primary care doctors per capita. That shows the great need for this accelerated program.

Dr. Keith, by the way, has a new job lined up with Floyd Medical Center in Summerville.

