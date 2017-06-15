The Florence is closing its doors

Savannah restaurant, The Florence announced its doors will be closing later this month.

The restaurant sits at the corner of Victory Drive and Whitaker Street. The Florence is saying goodbye after three years in Savannah.

Award-winning chef and owner, Hugh Acheson opened it after having multiple other restaurant successes in Georgia.

The building is a restored ice factory from the late 1800's. The restaurant has aimed to combine southern flare and classic Italian.

WTOC reached out to Acheson and he provided us with this statement, “We want to thank our terrific staff for their dedication and hard work and we are appreciative of the opportunity to work in the great city of Savannah. Unfortunately, the restaurant is just not financially sustainable, resulting in the difficult decision to close.”

The Florence will officially close on Sunday, June 25. They will continue to serve dinner Tuesday through Sunday and host brunch on Sundays as well.

