Tractor-trailer fire severely affecting traffic on southbound I-95 near Chatham, Bryan County line

A tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 95 southbound near the Chatham and Bryan counties line is severely affecting traffic.

Drivers are reporting being backed up as far as the Interstate 16 exit.

UPDATE: Slow to NO going on I-95 SB from 204! Jamie Casino #TrafficTracker is LIVE on @WTOC11 TAKE Hwy 17!! pic.twitter.com/JezWmcSUtq — WTOC Jamie Ertle (@wtocjamie) June 15, 2017

The passenger of the tractor-trailer said they smelled something burning and looked in the side mirrors and saw smoke coming from the trailer.

The driver pulled over and unhooked the trailer from the vehicle, then pulled the tractor forward to a safe distance.

Southside Fire arrived and put out the flames.

