Gov. Deal: 2 escaped convicts captured in Tennessee after car chase

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal tweeted from his official account Thursday evening saying the two escaped fugitives have been apprehended in Tennessee.

Gov. Deal states the two suspects were captured after a car chase.

CAPTURED: Fugitives in custody following car chase in TN. More info will be forthcoming. — Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) June 16, 2017

Ricky Dubose and Donnie Rowe are wanted after they allegedly overpowered and killed two guards while being transported in Putnam County, GA. They then escaped the transport and carjacked a passerby. Evidence then suggests the pair broke into a home in Madison, GA.

Several unconfirmed or unsubstantiated sightings of the pair were reported all across Georgia and even Jasper County, South Carolina during the week. At around 7:55 p.m. ET Thursday, authorities confirmed that the two inmates were spotted in Shelbyville, Tennessee, about an hour south of Nashville.

The reward for their capture had been posted at $130,000.

Please stay with WTOC for updates to this story.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.