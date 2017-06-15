Exclusive look at Savannah Fire & Emergency Services mayday drills

WTOC got an exclusive look inside of Savannah Fire and Emergency Services’ mayday drills.

Did you know calling a mayday is the one skill that every firefighter in every department must perform perfectly 100 percent of the time? Officials say that's why it's important to drill on how to call a mayday so crewmembers know how to best ensure their survival.

"You'll have a firefighter who is lost or disoriented, cannot find their way back out and so you have a team of two to four firefighters outside the structure that will go in, rescue that firefighter. They're in contact with command who is out here and they do whatever they can to rescue that firefighter and bring them down safely,” said Savannah Fire and Emergency Services recruit Tyler Carlson.

Carlson and the rest of the recruits are about a week and a half away from graduation.

