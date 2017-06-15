Chatham County leaders making tough decisions on budget

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal tweeted from his official account Thursday evening saying the two escaped fugitives have been apprehended in Tennessee.More >>
The single biggest line item in Chatham County's 2018 budget may not be settled in time to pass a completed budget. City and County leaders are not on the same page when it comes to funding public safety.More >>
Phil Mickelson has withdrawn from the U.S. Open, realizing there was no chance to get from his daughter's high school graduation in California to make his tee time in Wisconsin.More >>
WTOC got an exclusive look inside of Savannah Fire and Emergency Services’ mayday drills.More >>
Savannah restaurant, The Florence announced its doors will be closing later this month.More >>
