Unclaimed property event held at the Bluffton Public Library

Missing money? Maybe you don't even know it.

Either way, the South Carolina Treasurer's Office wants to help you find it. An unclaimed property event was held Thursday at the Bluffton Public Library.

The staff was on hand to help Lowcountry residents conduct searches, answer questions about the claims process and accept claim documents.

Last fiscal year, more than $23 million was returned.

"There's $550 million in the State Treasurer's Office. And it belongs to businesses, churches, charities and people. And nobody thinks they have any money,” said South Carolina State Treasurer Curtis Loftis.

"It's important to get the public involved and to a lot of people, even if it's a rather minor amount of money, it could mean the world. We never know,” said Dr. Cheryl French, who was attending the unclaimed property event.

According to the Loftis, about $200,000 was located Thursday morning. He expected more than $1 million to be found once the event wrapped up.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.