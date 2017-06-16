High-speed chase overnight ends in crash on DeRenne Avenue, suspect in custody

A high-speed chase in Savannah overnight has ended with a crash and one man in custody.

Police were responding to a ShotSpotter call around 12:50 a.m. when this all unfolded. Officers noticed a vehicle in the area where the possible shots had been fired and attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle then took off and led police on a high-speed chase through several midtown neighborhoods.

The chase began at East 32nd Street and Waters Avenue and involved Victory Drive, DeRenne, Washington and Bee avenues. It ended when Georgia State Patrol troopers and Metro Police conducted a PIT maneuver at DeRenne Avenue and Paulson Street which made the car crash into the parking lot of a SunTrust Bank.

No officers were injured during the chase. They driver was taken into custody.

The crash scene on DeRenne Avenue is now clear.

The circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation. Stay with WTOC.com as we continue to try and get more information regarding this story.

