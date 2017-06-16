Juneteenth events being held around the area this weekend

A few Juneteenth events will be taking place this weekend around the Coastal Empire and SC Lowcountry.

Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States. It is a holiday that commemorates the June 19, 1865 announcement of the abolition of slavery in Texas, and more generally the emancipation of African-American slaves throughout the Confederate South.

The following Juneteenth events will take place around the area:

-The Juneteenth Festival at 38th Street Park in Savannah will be held Saturday, June 17 starting at 11 a.m. Free food, a bouncy house for the kids, music and a free education on how Juneteenth came about.

-Tybee Island Juneteenth Celebration. Event will offer a reading of Abe Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation that will take place Saturday, June 17 at the North Beach Gazebo at 3 p.m. In case of rain, the event will be held on Father's Day.

-Hilton Head Island Juneteenth Celebration - The Mitchelville Preservation Project is hosting Juneteenth festivities on Saturday, June 17. Tickets are $15, $10 for students, and kids under 4 are free. The event will be held at the Fish Haul Park on Beach Road.

